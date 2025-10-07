AMMAN — Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company, and its “long-standing” partner Celltrion Inc., a global biopharmaceutical leader, have signed exclusive licensing agreements across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The new agreements will broaden access to “cutting-edge and affordable” biologics through the introduction of six biosimilar treatments to the region, according to a Hikma statement on Monday.

This also marks a “significant” advancement in expanding access to biosimilar treatments across key therapeutic areas, including allergic diseases, ophthalmology, skeletal-related disorders, immune diseases and oncology.

By offering high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to complex biologics, Hikma is enabling broader patient access to life-saving and life enhancing therapies that were previously restricted due to high costs or limited availability.

Under the agreements, Hikma will hold exclusive commercialisation rights across all MENA markets, while Celltrion will be responsible for the development, manufacturing and supply of the treatments.

With these new agreements, Hikma solidifies its position as a leading provider of biosimilars in the MENA region and takes a pivotal step in its broader biotech strategy to enhance patient outcomes, reduce healthcare system burdens, and transform treatment standards in hospitals across MENA.

Hikma Executive Vice Chairman and President of MENA Mazen Darwazah said: “We are proud to expand our partnership with Celltrion Inc., reinforcing our shared commitment to improving access to high quality, biosimilar treatments. These treatments have the potential to significantly improve quality of life for patients living with chronic, debilitating, or life-threatening conditions.”

“The addition of these biosimilars enhances Hikma’s ability to serve hospital channels with a comprehensive portfolio of injectables and biologics, reinforcing its ambition to become the top hospital player in the region,” Darwazah added.

