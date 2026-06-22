VA Tech Wabag, a leading multinational water technology company, has announced that its joint venture with Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company (Heisco) has secured the design, build, operate contract for a key seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant in Kuwait.

The KD114.3 million ($372 million) contract for the Doha SWRO Desalination Plant (Recarbonation System) - Stage II project was awarded by the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEWRE) Kuwait.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a 60 MIGD desalination plant featuring a Recarbonation System.

Wabag said this is the Indian group's first project in Kuwait, further strengthening its growing presence across the GCC desalination market. The entire work will be completed with a three month period.

The facility will employ desalination technologies to deliver potable water, thereby addressing Kuwait's rising water demand and reinforcing the nation's water security.

The project incorporates Solar Photovoltaic systems to partially meet the plant's energy requirements.

According to VA Tech Wabag, the contract includes a five-year operation and maintenance period.

As part of its sustainability objectives, the facility will incorporate solar photovoltaic (PV) systems to partially meet its energy requirements, supporting Kuwait’s renewable energy goals while reducing the plant’s carbon footprint.

The contract award comes following approval by Kuwait’s Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT). The overall contract duration is 96 months, including construction and O&M services.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).