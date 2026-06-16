Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEWRE) is preparing to sign an 84.667 million Kuwaiti dinars ($274.56 million) contract for supply and installation of 400 kV overhead lines connecting with solar energy transformer station at Shagaya SGRE (Z) with Subiya Power Station SWPS-2.

The project is scheduled for completion within 24 months, including a three-month mobilisation period from the date of contract signing, local Arabic language newspaper Al-Anba said on Tuesday.

“The contract will be awarded following approvals from both the State Audit Bureau and the Central Agency for Public Tenders,” the report said without naming the winning bidder.

The OHTL project aims to Shagaya Renewable Energy Complex into Kuwait’s national grid.

In Match 2026, MEWRE had awarded a $158.7 million 400kV OHTL contract connecting Al Shagaya solar power station to the main substation in Al Wafra (Z) to local Power Grid Company.

Meanwhile, Kuwait is expected to announce the winning bidder for the 1.1-gigawatt (GW) Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy - Phase III - Zone 1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) project in the third quarter.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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