Work has commenced on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) railway project, with a partnership of German and Indian consultancy firms awarded the contract to develop the mega railway project's operational plan.

Germany’s Dornier Group and India’s Balaji Railroad Systems (BARSYL) have jointly started work on the railway project linking the six member countries of the GCC, the two companies confirmed in LinkedIn posts.

"In close coordination with Dornier Group, the GCC Secretariat General, GCC Railways Authority, and member states, we’re honored to advance this transformative project with our longstanding partners," BARSYL said in its post published last month.

The GCC countries agreed to build the rail network in 2009 and construction of railways are underway in the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Once completed, the network will serve both passenger and freight transportation needs across the region.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

