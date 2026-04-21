RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports set a historic record in 2025, reaching SR624 billion, up from SR543 billion in 2024, marking an annual growth rate of 15%.

Their contribution to the Kingdom’s total exports rose to 44%, up from 39% in the previous year — the highest level on record. According to the latest global data, Saudi Arabia ranked highest among G20 countries in terms of growth rate.

Over recent years, non-oil exports have shown steady growth, from SR325 billion in 2021 to SR468 billion in 2022, SR477 billion in 2023, SR543 billion in 2024, and SR624 billion in 2025.

The historic growth was distributed across three key sectors that drove the increase.

Non-oil goods exports reached SR225 billion in 2025, compared to SR217 billion in 2024, representing annual growth of 4%. This was primarily supported by non-petrochemical exports, which hit a record SR78 billion, up from SR70 billion in 2024, marking a 12% increase. Their share of total non-oil goods exports rose from 32% in 2024 to 35% in 2025.

The value of non-petrochemical exports grew notably between 2021 and 2025, rising from SR58 billion to SR78 billion, while their share of total non-oil goods rose from 25% to 35% over the same period.

Sector-wise, food and agricultural exports increased from SR15 billion in 2021 to SR24 billion in 2025. Exports of machinery, mechanical equipment, electrical devices, and their parts rose from SR4.3 billion to SR7.5 billion during the same period. Fertilizer exports also increased from 6.9 million tons to 10.8 million tons.

Services exports continued their positive performance, reaching SR260 billion in 2025, up from SR235 billion in 2024, reflecting annual growth of 11% and marking the highest annual value on record.

Sub-sectors contributed to these records, with travel and transport accounting for 77% of total services exports in 2025.

The re-export sector recorded accelerated growth, reaching SR139 billion in 2025, compared to SR91 billion in 2024 — an annual increase of 53% — surpassing the SR100 billion mark for the first time and showcasing a steady upward trajectory since 2021.

The growth was driven by increased re-exports of machinery, equipment, and the value rose from SR11 billion in 2021 to SR74 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, re-exports of transport equipment and parts increased from SR24 billion to SR43 billion during the same period.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).