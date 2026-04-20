Qatar - Bilateral trade between Malaysia and Qatar reached QR3.10bn in 2025, sustaining the strong commercial momentum built over recent years across key manufacturing and energy sectors, Badrul Hisham Hilal, Trade commissioner, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) in Dubai, has said.

The positive trajectory has carried into the current year, with total trade in the first two months of 2026 alone reaching QR402.6mn, Hilal noted. These figures follow a landmark year for the bilateral relationship, with total trade soaring to QR5.76bn in 2024, representing a 49% increase from the previous year, he pointed out.

The trade relationship between the two countries has been defined by strong sectoral synergy over the past decade, Hilal said, adding that the partnership has demonstrated enduring resilience and dynamic growth across multiple sectors.

“Malaysia continues to be a reliable provider of high-quality goods to Qatar, with exports in recent years led predominantly by manufactured goods. Key export sectors include machinery, equipment and parts, processed food, and electrical and electronic products, alongside vital agricultural exports such as palm oil and palm oil-based products,” Hilal explained.

He also said, “Qatar remains a pivotal energy and chemical partner for Malaysia. Imports from Qatar are dominated by petroleum products and chemicals and chemical products, which form essential components for Malaysia’s manufacturing, industrial, and energy sectors.”

Building on the strengthening bilateral relationship, MATRADE has positioned the ‘22nd Malaysia International Halal Showcase’ (MIHAS 2026) as a strategic platform for Qatari companies seeking to expand their presence in the ASEAN region and the broader global halal economy, Hilal emphasised.

The event is scheduled to take place from September 23 to 26, 2026, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, with MATRADE extending a formal invitation to Qatari businesses, investors, and industry leaders to participate.

MIHAS 2026 is hosted by Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and organised by MATRADE, in association with the Halal Development Corporation Berhad and the Department of Islamic Development of Malaysia.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

