Jeddah Tower, Saudi Arabia’s landmark mega tall mixed-use tower, has achieved a major construction milestone surpassing 100 floors and 400m in height.

When completed, it will exceed 1,000m, thus becoming the first human-made structure to reach a full kilometre, said Thornton Tomasetti, a leading US engineering consulting firm, involved in the mega project.

Thornton Tomasetti is providing structural design services to Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, combining bespoke high-performance designs with advanced structural systems and materials, in close co-ordination with the project team, including Jeddah Economic Company, Langan, RWDI, Dar Al-Handasah, Saudi Binladin Group (SBG) and Turner International.

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