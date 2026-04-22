Bahrain has consolidated its position as a strategic gateway for regional trade and investment, the head of the country’s main business body said yesterday.

Bahrain Chamber (BCCI) chairman Nabeel Kanoo highlighted the kingdom’s economic resilience amid regional tensions during a meeting with French Ambassador Eric Giraud-Telme.

Mr Kanoo noted that the private sector’s dynamism and its alignment with government policies have strengthened the national economy’s ability to absorb external shocks.

He credited the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for playing a central role in empowering the private sector and enhancing its resilience in the face of current challenges.

The integration of government policies with private sector initiatives, supported by robust financial institutions, has contributed to maintaining market stability despite geopolitical pressures, the chairman added.

Mr Kanoo further observed that the national economy has demonstrated significant strength and cohesion, underscoring its capacity to adapt to external pressures.

Addressing bilateral relations, he revealed that trade between Bahrain and France reached $757.9 million in 2025, marking a staggering 76.7 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The chairman called for an expansion of joint projects between the two nations, particularly in high-value industries, finance, and priority economic sectors, to deepen investment partnerships and support sustainable growth.

For his part, Mr Giraud-Telme congratulated the BCCI’s newly elected board and expressed optimism about further strengthening ties, citing vast opportunities to explore new areas of economic integration.