UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that construction at Beach Oasis II - its vibrant mixed-use community in the dynamic, rapidly growing Dubai Studio City - has reached 43% completion.

The structure is now 99% complete, with blockwork and internal plastering at 64% and 37%, respectively. Additionally, HVAC and MEP are now 21% and 31% complete, said the developer in a statement.

Comprising 452 studios, 209 one- and 33 two-bedroom residences, Beach Oasis II is a modern low-rise residential community that features an outstanding array of amenities, including a large beach-like swimming pool - the highlight of the project’s central courtyard - fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and a central square with a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents.

Giving a project update Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "With 43% of construction now complete, Beach Oasis II is moving through its build at pace - on schedule, on standard, and with clear momentum. Dubai Studio City's newest luxury community is rising exactly as envisioned, delivering on the promise of refined, modern living."

Situated on Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more, stated Azizi.

Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, and Miracle Garden, among many others, he added.

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