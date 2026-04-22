H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Tom Berendsen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

During the meeting, they discussed developments in the region and the serious repercussions of the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks that targeted the United Arab Emirates and a number of brotherly and friendly countries. They also addressed the impact of these attacks on regional and international security and stability, as well as their effects on international maritime security, energy supplies, and the global economy.

Tom Berendsen reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with the UAE in taking all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, safeguard its security and territorial integrity, and ensure the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed appreciation for Tom Berendsen’s visit, noting that it reflects the depth of relations between the two friendly countries and the Netherlands’ full solidarity with the UAE in the aftermath of this Iranian terrorist attack.

The two sides also reviewed the latest regional developments, particularly the recent announcement of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran. They discussed the importance of strengthening international efforts aimed at consolidating security, stability, and peace in the region.

The ministers also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest related to bilateral relations and ways to develop and expand cooperation across various sectors, in a manner that serves shared interests and brings prosperity and growth to both nations.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology.