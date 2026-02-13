Saudi Arabia - Petro Rabigh, a joint venture between Saudi oil giant Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical, has signed up KBR, a leading technology and engineering solutions company, to provide maintenance services for its polymer plants in Rabigh, Saudi Arabia for a 10-year period.

Under the agreement, KBR will deliver maintenance solutions designed to improve plant reliability, optimise asset performance, and ensure safer operations across the facilities.

The partnership reflects Petro Rabigh’s commitment to implementing global best practices and leveraging industry expertise to drive continuous improvement.

This long-term deal marks a major step in Petro Rabigh’s transformation journey, supporting safer operations, stronger reliability, and long-term improvement across its facilities, it stated.

Petro Rabigh said this strategic move was expected to strengthen operational efficiency, minimize downtime, and support long-term value creation for stakeholders.

By aligning with a globally recognized engineering and services provider, Petro Rabigh reinforces its focus on safety, reliability, and operational resilience.

The 10-year agreement underscores both companies’ shared vision to foster innovation, enhance maintenance standards, and contribute to the sustainable growth of the Kingdom’s petrochemical sector, it added.

The Petro Rabigh plant, valued at $10 billion, can originally produce 18.4 million tons per annum (mtpa) of petroleum-based products and 2.4 mtpa of ethylene and propylene-based derivatives.

