Flydubai has announced the launch of double-daily flights to Bangkok, bringing its operations to Thailand to 28 weekly flights.

The new service will commence on September 15, 2026, operating from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB) to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok.

The addition of double-daily flights to Bangkok marks flydubai’s second destination in Thailand, complementing its existing operations to Krabi and reinforcing the carrier’s commitment to expanding connectivity between Dubai and Southeast Asia.

Don Mueang Airport is one of two international airports serving Bangkok.

Located just north of the city centre, Don Mueang Airport is a key gateway for business and leisure travellers, offering convenient access to the vibrant Thai capital and its surrounding regions.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: “Thailand remains a very popular destination for both leisure and business travel. The launch of our double-daily service to Bangkok reflects continued demand across our network and underscores our commitment to providing our customers with more convenient and flexible travel options. With our flights operating from Terminal 3 at Dubai International and in codeshare with Emirates, passengers can enjoy seamless connectivity through Dubai’s world-class aviation hub from destinations across the GCC, Europe and beyond.”

With the launch of this service, flydubai continues to expand its network, now spanning more than 135 destinations. The carrier’s growing footprint underscores Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub, providing passengers from the GCC, Europe and beyond with convenient one-stop connections via Dubai.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at flydubai, said: “We are pleased to strengthen our presence in Thailand with the launch of double-daily flights to Bangkok and ​ look forward to welcoming passengers on board to enjoy a comfortable experience in Economy Class or Business Class as they travel to Thailand’s vibrant capital.”

The new service is offered as part of the flydubai and Emirates codeshare partnership, enabling passengers to benefit from smoother itineraries, a single ticket, through check-in of baggage and access to an extensive combined network of more than 240 destinations worldwide.

Flights from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) will operate double-daily to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK).

