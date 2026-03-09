DUBAI: An Emirati ​official ⁠said on Saturday ‌that the United ​Arab Emirates wanted the ​Iranian aggression against non-combatant ​states, the Gulf states, ⁠to end immediately.

"Any sort of escalation is worrying. ​We ‌want to contain ⁠the war. ⁠We don’t want the ​war ‌to expand. ⁠We want to start with the Iranians realizing that they are not helping themselves by attacking ‌their whole neighbourhood and to ⁠stop there ​and realize that," the official ​said. (Reporting by ‌Maha El ⁠Dahan Editing ​by Tomasz Janowski)