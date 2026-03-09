DUBAI: An Emirati official said on Saturday that the United Arab Emirates wanted the Iranian aggression against non-combatant states, the Gulf states, to end immediately.
"Any sort of escalation is worrying. We want to contain the war. We don’t want the war to expand. We want to start with the Iranians realizing that they are not helping themselves by attacking their whole neighbourhood and to stop there and realize that," the official said. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan Editing by Tomasz Janowski)