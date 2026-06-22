Marking World Refugee Day, the State of Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the globe, providing more than $68 million in humanitarian assistance during 2025.

According to official figures, Qatar allocated approximately $45.5 million in aid to refugees in host countries helping meet essential needs and improve living conditions for vulnerable populations affected by conflict and displacement.

Among the most significant interventions was humanitarian assistance for Sudanese refugees affected by the ongoing crisis, particularly those sheltering in Egypt.

Qatar also continued delivering essential services to Rohingya refugees in Malaysia and Bangladesh.

Support for Syrian refugees remained a key priority, with ongoing assistance provided in Jordan and Lebanon, including refugees residing in the Zaatari Camp and Azraq Camp. Qatar also supported displaced Nigerian students, helping ensure access to education in Sierra Leone and Liberia.

In addition, Qatar allocated around $23 million in assistance for internally displaced persons.

The support benefited Lebanese citizens affected by conflict, Afghans displaced by armed violence and natural disasters, as well as internally displaced Palestinians and Sudanese impacted by continuing crises in their countries.

Commenting on Qatar’s humanitarian efforts, HE Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Minister of State for International Cooperation, stressed the importance of safeguarding human dignity.

“Human dignity is not subject to negotiation; it is an inherent right that must be protected under all circumstances,” she said.

Qatar’s continued humanitarian engagement reflects its broader commitment to international solidarity and the protection of vulnerable populations affected by conflict, displacement and humanitarian emergencies worldwide.

World Refugee Day is observed annually on June 20 to honour the resilience, strength, and courage of forcibly displaced individuals worldwide.

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