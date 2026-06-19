Kenya and Korea on Wednesday reached a deal to mutually recognise certificates held by seafarers from their respective territories as Nairobi pushes for opportunities in the maritime industry.

The deal was agreed on after President William Ruto met with his Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian, France. It is meant to allow seafarers to require no additional certification to operate on ships reaching South Korea. Kenya is to provide the same legal regime to Korean seafarers.

The two countries have traditionally been closer on issues of tech and agricultural cooperation. But State House said they also reviewed progress on the establishment of permanent offices for the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Nairobi, having agreed to it last time President Ruto toured Korea in 2024.“We further advanced discussions on preferential market access for Kenyan products, including tea and coffee, and explored expanding our bilateral labour arrangement to create more opportunities for Kenyans, including opening pathways for Kenyan teachers to work in South Korea,” said President Ruto.

The outcomes were part of bilateral discussions between President Ruto and several leaders attending the G7 Summit. Kenya, Korea and Egypt were guests to the meeting of world’s biggest economies in Europe as well as US, Japan and the European Union.

Ruto also shared a light moment with United States President Donald Trump during a social event held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, which he said reflected stable relations between Kenya and the United States.

President Ruto also held talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky where they agreed to deepen bilateral ties, focusing on agriculture, education, and high-tech cooperation. Kenya, initially critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has since adjusted its public stance on the war, calling for dialogue and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

But this meeting also discussed business. And Ruto announced that Kenya and Ukraine had agreed to accelerate plans for the establishment of a grain hub at the Port of Mombasa.“We also agreed to fast-track plans for the establishment of a grain hub at the Port of Mombasa to strengthen regional food security and help address supply shortages across East Africa,” he said.

Kenya and Ukraine have signed agreements totaling about Ksh2 billion or $15m covering various sectors.

The grain hub deal would see a Ukrainian grain facility established at the Port of Mombasa to bolster food security across East Africa.“During a meeting with President Ruto, we discussed the development of high-tech cooperation across various sectors: investment attraction, agriculture, and education,” stated President Zelensky.

President Ruto also used the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian, France, to strengthen Kenya’s diplomatic and economic ties with key global leaders, including a bilateral engagement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ruto also held talks with the World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, focusing on Kenya’s development agenda and reforms to the global financial system.“The World Bank has been an important partner in Kenya’s development, supporting investments that are improving livelihoods, expanding economic opportunity and strengthening resilience, ”Ruto said.

The Kenyan president welcomed the institution’s support for reforms to the international financial architecture.“I also welcomed the World Bank’s support for reforms to the international financial architecture that will expand access to capital, strengthen resilience and better reflect the realities and aspirations of developing countries,” he noted.

Germany remains one of Kenya’s most important development and trade partners in Europe.“We are deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, renewable energy, agriculture, digital transformation, and micro, small, and medium enterprise development, for the benefit of our peoples. Our bilateral labour agreement continues to expand access to quality jobs for our professionals.”At G7, Ruto used the platform to defend Africa’s demand for respect and partnerships.“If we are serious about accelerating global growth, then we must pay attention to Africa. There is no region in the world with greater potential to drive shared and sustainable prosperity,” the Kenyan leader told the leaders during a session on “balanced and shared growth.”“Our proposition is simple: work with us to create value in Africa. Let us process our minerals in Africa. Let us manufacture in Africa. Let us build industries in Africa. Let us create jobs in Africa. And let us share that value through partnerships that benefit both Africa and our global partners.

According to him, treating the continent as a partner, rather than a needy region, will be good for the globe, helping countries to naturally address other emerging socio-economic problems.“Stronger African economies mean stronger global supply chains, larger consumer markets, greater investment opportunities, and more resilient growth.”

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