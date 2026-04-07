Cisco, a global leader in networking and security, has appointed Bader Almadi as Vice President, Cisco Saudi Arabia.

Based in Riyadh, Almadi will lead Cisco's strategy and commercial operations to help customers unlock the full potential of technology to support Vision 2030. He will build key partnerships to drive critical AI infrastructure across the Kingdom's priority industries – including financial services, sports, entertainment, hospitality and energy – drawing on Cisco's extensive partner ecosystem to ensure organizations have the technology and capabilities to compete and thrive, the company said.

He has over 20 years of experience in technology and sales leadership. As Managing Director for Google Cloud Saudi Arabia, he spearheaded digital transformation plans for the Saudi market across sectors including finance, healthcare, entertainment, and telecom. He delivered major achievements, including the launch of Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia (2023) and Google Pay (GPay, 2025). Previously, he held senior leadership positions at Dell Technologies, Oracle, and EMC.

The Middle East is a vibrant hub of innovation and digital progress, and its momentum has been further accelerated by Saudi Arabia’s strategic focus on digitization. Almadi brings a wealth of leadership experience, a deep connection to the Saudi technology ecosystem, and a strong record of driving impactful digital initiatives that will be vital to steer our next phase of growth in the country,” said Gordon Thomson, President, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Cisco.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Bader has helped in shaping the Kingdom’s technology landscape, serving as an advisor to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) on international partnerships. He also represented Saudi Arabia at the G20 Summit’s Digital Economy Taskforce and spearheaded initiatives at the World Economic Forum (WEF). - TradeArabia News Service

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