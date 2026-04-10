Turkish Airlines has implemented changes in its executive management structure with the appointment of Prof. Murat Şeker, who has served for many years as Chief Financial Officer (CFO, as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines.

As part of this executive management change, Ahmet Olmuştur, who has been the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for many years, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Turkish Airlines.

Prof Şeker was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of Turkish Airlines in July 2016, where he was responsible from financing, treasury operations, accounting, procurement and investor relations. He has served as Member of the Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines from March 2021. He also serves as a Board Member of Turkish Technic and SunExpress.

Prof Şeker has been a member of the Financial Advisory Council established by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) since 2024 and has served as its Chair since 2025. This council advises the IATA Board of Directors and all related bodies on policy issues related to financial sector services.

Being actively engaged in academic field, Prof Şeker lectured as part-time instructor at Boğaziçi University from 2015 to 2018 and received Professorship title in December 2025.

Ahmet Olmuştur’s career journey began in 2000 as a part-time employee at Turkish Airlines Call Center. Building on his experience at one of the airline’s key contact points, he has achieved exemplary success, culminating in his rise to the executive management position at the national flag carrier.

He has held various positions in the airline, including as Flight Analyst in the Directorate of Revenue Management, Manager of Global Distribution Systems, Manager of Revenue Management and Pricing, and Senior Vice President of Revenue Management.

Since 2014, Ahmet Olmuştur served as Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, and since 2024 he has led the company's commercial operations as Chief Commercial Officer.

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