Arab Finance: Bonyan for Development and Trade has appointed Nader Aboushadi, Co-Founder of Dar Ventures and Group Chief Treasurer of Sidara, as a member of its board of directors, according to a press release.

With over 20 years of international experience in corporate finance and treasury, Aboushadi oversees global treasury, capital management, and risk functions at Sidara, leading major financing and restructuring transactions across private and publicly listed entities.

Sidara is a global engineering and architecture group operating across more than 250 offices worldwide.

Earlier in his career, he held senior finance roles at Mansour and Mantrac Group, Al Fahim Group, and Orascom Construction Industries, and began his career in investment banking with Merrill Lynch, HSBC, and Barclays.

A CFA Charterholder and MBA graduate of IE Business School, Aboushadi was named Treasurer of the Year by the Association of Corporate Treasurers.

He is also Co-Founder of Cairo Angels, one of the region’s leading angel investment networks.

The appointment reflects Bonyan’s continued focus on strengthening board expertise and governance effectiveness.

Dar Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of Dar and invests in companies that advance innovation and sustainability across the built environment.

As a long-standing anchor shareholder since the IPO, Dar Ventures’ engagement through Mr. Aboushadi underscores its alignment with Bonyan’s strategy and long-term value creation objectives.

Aboushadi commented on his appointment: “I am pleased to join Bonyan’s Board at an important stage in the company’s growth. As Bonyan continues to grow, strong governance and independent board oversight become increasingly important.”

He added: “I look forward to bringing my experience across governance and international banking to support the company’s ambitions and help guide its next phase of growth.”

CEO Tarek Abdelrahman highlighted: “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Nader Aboushadi to Bonyan’s Board of Directors. Dar Ventures has been a long-standing anchor investor and a strong supporter of our long-term strategy, and this appointment reflects a further deepening of that partnership.”

“Mr. Aboushadi’s financial expertise, strategic perspective, and experience in supporting innovation will add meaningful value to the board’s oversight as we continue to execute our growth trajectory,” the CEO noted.

In 2025, Bonyan delivered a 20.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in rental revenues, which stood at EGP 752 million.

Last February, the company announced leasing Building A5 to Nestlé Egypt, a globally renowned fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) multinational.

During the same month, it signed a new lease agreement for Building 106B, to be fully leased to Kortech, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Group.