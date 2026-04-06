Ecobank Kenya, a subsidiary of the pan- African Ecobank Group, which has operations in 33 African nations, has announced the appointment of Rebecca M. Mbithi as its new Managing Director, subject to regulatory approval by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Mbithi succeeds Josephine Anan-Ankomah, who steps down from the role of MD to focus on her responsibilities as Regional Executive, Central, Eastern and Southern Africa (CESA) within the Ecobank Group, overseeing 17 territories.

Prior to her appointment, she was the CEO of Family Bank Ltd, where she led a multi-year turnaround and growth programme. She has also served as a Director on the Board of NCBA Kenya and as Vice Chairperson of the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA).

Mbithi holds an MBA in Strategic Management from United States International University–Africa and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K) and a Certified Public Secretary (CPS-K).

The shift represents a strategic decision by the Ecobank Group to sharpen its leadership focus in both Kenya and the wider Central, Eastern and Southern Africa region.

During Anan- Ankomah’s tenure as MD, Ecobank Kenya’s profit before tax increasing from KShs132.9m ($1.1m) in 2022 to KShs734m ($5.9m) in Q3 2025, supported by enhanced cost discipline and operational efficiency. The bank also strengthened its capital base, with core capital at KShs8.8bn ($68m) as of September 2025, placing it well ahead of the Central Bank of Kenya’s revised minimum capital requirements until 2028.