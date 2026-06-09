Riyadh Air, a Public Investment Fund company and Saudi Arabia's national carrier, on Monday announced the launch of five new destinations: Cairo, Dubai, Jeddah, Madrid, and Manchester, coinciding with the arrival of the first three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in its modern fleet.

The carrier said the new destinations are part of its expansion plans to strengthen air connectivity between Riyadh and several of the world’s prominent economic, tourism, and cultural hubs, adding that more destinations will join its network in the coming weeks.

The announcement continues Riyadh Air’s operational progress, with its third new aircraft arriving in the Kingdom on Monday, strengthening its operational readiness and supporting its target of connecting Riyadh to more than 100 destinations worldwide by 2030.

Flights to Jeddah are scheduled to begin June 14, followed by Dubai on June 18 and Cairo on June 25. Flights to Madrid will start on July 17, and Manchester on July 23.

Riyadh Air also announced that it has moved up its inaugural London flight from July 1 to June 10, 2026, in conjunction with the early delivery of its new aircraft. Ticket sales through official channels are scheduled to begin this evening.

Riyadh Air’s modern fleet features cabins equipped with the latest technologies and enhanced onboard experiences, along with a range of hospitality services designed to the highest international standards, providing passengers with a complete travel experience.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

