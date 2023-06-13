Shanghai-headquartered renewable energy solutions provider Envision Energy will supply wind turbines for Egypt’s Amunet 500-megawatt (MW) wind farm project, located in Ras Ghareb in the Gulf of Suez on the Red Sea coast.

UAE-based AMEA Power is developing the Independent Power Plant (IPP) project, which is expected to be commissioned by mid-2025.

Envision’s EN 171-6.5 MW wind turbines were selected due to their efficiency, reliability, and safety in harsh environments, the company said in a statement.

The wind farm project has successfully obtained financing from a consortium of banks, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), the statement said.

In November 2022, Zawya Projects first reported that the solar and wind power projects are expected to achieve financial close by early December, quoting AMEA Chairman Hussein Jasim Al Nowais.

Amunet Wind Power Company is owned 60 percent by AMEA Power and 40 percent by Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)