UAE - Wynn Al Marjan Island, the UAE’s first gaming resort coming up in Ras Al Khaimah, has unveiled the first look of its ultra luxury offering - Enclave - a new hallmark of Wynn’s platinum-standard hospitality with bespoke service, extraordinary amenities, and lavish accommodations high above the grandeur of the greater Wynn Al Marjan Island resort.

Created by Wynn Design & Development, Enclave will feature a collection of 313 residences - including six distinct layouts, ranging from Enclave King Suites starting at 75 sqm to two lavish, two-story Royal Apartments measuring 1,500 sqm.

Conceived as a supremely elegant, coastal mansion of rarefied tranquility and anticipatory service, the arrival to Enclave occurs via a private, guarded, and verdant entry drive that welcomes guests into an exquisite lobby available exclusively to in-residence Enclave guests, said the developer.

Designed as an exceptionally rarefied address, Enclave is defined by its exclusivity and intimacy, with an elevated focus on privacy and intuitive service within an opulent world unto itself.

The lobby salons of Enclave are a prelude to a stunning processional gallery that leads guests to private elevators, which ascend to the hushed serenity of no more than 15 suites per floor.

Located on the uppermost levels of the resort’s iconic 300-meter tower, Enclave’s accommodations are awash in a stunningly tranquil palette of platinum, sapphire, cream, gold, and sea mist, hues that float cloud-like above the crystal-clear waters of Wynn Al Marjan Island, it stated.

True to Wynn’s signature approach to creating spaces of timeless and enduring elegance, the suites envelop guests in a deeply residential sensibility and an aesthetic that embraces their stunning location in the sky, while also being deeply rooted in the lore of the region and its many international influences.

Thoughtfully curated in-room amenities anticipate the expectations of discerning international travelers around the clock.

Dual in-room private pantries reflect this commitment to anticipatory service and amenities: AM and PM provisions are presented in separate bespoke cabinetry and offer a refined product assortment tailored to each suite type.

Wynn’s anticipatory approach to exceeding the expectations of its global clientele is evident in every detail of the suites’ design, with deep consideration given to important cultural sensitivities and preferences. Wynn Al Marjan Island will attract Wynn Resorts’ most diverse and sophisticated international clientele, and the accommodations within Enclave reflect this in every detail.

Unveiling the first look, Todd-Avery Lenahan, the President & Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design & Development. said: "Wynn Resorts’ passion for launching Enclave for the first time provided us the opportunity to deliver an experience unlike anything that exists in this region of the world: the challenge has been to build upon our expertise in creating intimacy within grandeur and to redefine the integrated resort experience."

"With the imagining of Enclave, we’ve invested exceptional design sensitivity into the importance of personal scale and a heightened sense of individual recognition. Every dimension of our design process in creating this jewel within Wynn Al Marjan Island’s crown has been as artful and precise as cutting and polishing the facets of a rare and priceless gem," he stated.

"As with the overall resort’s design concept of ‘veiling and revealing’ at every turn, it’s often what’s not seen that is more alluring and beautiful than what’s obvious. That’s what makes the rarefied veil of Enclave so special," he added.

Positioned at the peak of the Wynn Tower, two Royal Apartments of unprecedented extravagance and scale will make their debut within Wynn Al Marjan’s Enclave.

As the penultimate commissions of internationally renowned designers Anouska Hempel (London) and Pinto Design (Paris) in collaboration with Wynn Design & Development, the Royal Apartments will be unrivaled by anything on the world stage of hospitality design and usher in a new era of Wynn’s signature approach to creating experiences of celebrated elegance and glamour.

Another hallmark of the Enclave experience is its private reserve pool and beach setting along the East edge of the resort’s gardens, said Lenahan.

Here, Enclave guests will enjoy a commanding view of Wynn Al Marjan Island’s pristine shoreline and nightly sunsets in the Arabian Gulf’s western sky.

Designed to accommodate a variety of experiences, ranging from quiet, secluded retreat to fun family gatherings, three pools and a private beach are situated within a verdant tropical setting of chic cabanas and private bungalows. As a hallmark of the Enclave pool and garden experience, beach butlers offer dining service on-demand, with every need anticipated from the comfort of a guest’s poolside chaise, cabana, or bungalow, he stated.

Central to the Enclave experience is its restaurant located above the grand lobby, welcoming guests into a rich and luminous setting that is at once stylish and timeless. Breakfast service is offered exclusively to Enclave guests, after which the glittering skylit restaurant transforms for lunch and dinner into a vibrant celebration of Lebanese cuisine.

The authenticity and artfulness of the cuisine will define the restaurant as a new culinary landmark, helmed by a renowned Beirut and Paris restaurateur whose UAE debut comes with the opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island’s Enclave, he added.

Slated to open in early 2027, the $3.9-billion Wynn Al Marjan Island will come up on a sprawling 60 hectares area. It comprises 1,217 resort rooms and 297 Enclave suites, plus two Royal Apartments, four garden Townhomes, and 10 Marina Estates.

Additionally, guests will discover 24 international dining, lounges and club venues, the region’s most opulent spa and beauty destination, it added.

