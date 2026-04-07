Egypt added more than 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity in 2025, driven entirely by utility-scale solar and wind projects, taking total installed renewable capacity to 9,258 megawatts (MW), according to a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The increase from 7,716 MW in 2024 represents a net addition of 1,542 MW, with wind and solar PV accounting for all new capacity, data disclosed in IRENA’s ‘Renewable Capacity Statistics 2026’ report showed.

Onshore wind capacity recorded the largest increase, rising by 829 MW to reach 3,028 MW in 2025, while solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity grew by 713 MW to 3,247 MW.

Hydropower capacity remained unchanged at 2,832 MW, while other technologies, including concentrated solar power (CSP) at 20 MW and bioenergy at 131 MW, also saw no additions during the year.

Egypt’s renewable energy share of installed capacity increased from 12.5 percent in 2024 to 14.6 percent in 2025, supported by the pace of new solar and wind additions.

North Africa’s installed renewable energy capacity reached 15,925 megawatts (MW) in 2025, with Egypt and Morocco accounting for the bulk of capacity additions, according to a recent Zawya Projects report.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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