Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received bids from eight forms for its tender seeking consultancy services for design and construction supervision, and design of water transmission pipelines associated works.

The tender was issued on 21 July 2025 with a closing date of 11 September 2025.

The offers include:

·Meinhardt (Singapore)– Dubai Branch: Main offer of 11.25 million UAE dirhams ($3 million) and alternative offer of AED 10.29 million ($2.8 million)

·Avenir International Engineers and Consultants: AED 12.50 million ($3.4 million)

·NJS Co: AED 12.80 million ($3.5 million)

·CDM Smith– Dubai Branch: AED 13.10 million ($3.6 million)

·ILF Consulting Engineers: AED 21.28 million ($5.8 million)

·Jouzy Consulting Engineers: AED 25.35 million ($6.9 million)

·Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners): AED 28.88 million ($7.9 million)

·Consolidated Engineering Co. (Khatib & Alami): Partial offer for Section C only - AED 3.88 million ($1.06 million)

The consultancy scope includes three sections with durations ranging from 12-18 months to 24 months.

