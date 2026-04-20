Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ​said ⁠on Sunday that ‌he spoke with Iran's President ​Masoud Pezeshkian about the conflict ​in the Gulf.

During ​the talk, Sharif shared insights with ⁠Pezeshkian regarding his recent conversations with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar ​and ‌Turkey, he ⁠said ⁠in a post on X.

"I ​appreciated Iran’s ‌engagement, including ⁠its high-level delegation to Islamabad for the historic talks, and recent discussions with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Tehran," Sharif said.

Sharif assured ‌Pezeshkian that Pakistan remains committed ⁠to its role ​as a facilitator of peace and regional ​stability. (Reporting ‌by Gursimran Kaur ⁠in Bengaluru; ​Editing by Lisa Shumaker)