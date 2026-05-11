DUBAI: Kuwait’s army ‌said it had detected and dealt ​with several hostile drones in ​the country’s airspace at ​dawn on Sunday, the latest incident following similar ⁠cross-border drone activity linked to the Iran conflict.

On April 25, Kuwait's army ​said ‌two drones ⁠launched ⁠from Iraq had targeted two northern border ​posts, causing ‌damage.

Its air defences ⁠also dealt with a wave of Iranian drones on April 8 that targeted vital infrastructure.

While hostilities during the conflict have largely been scaled down since ‌a ceasefire came into effect in ⁠April, drones have been ​launched from Iraq towards Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia ​and ‌Kuwait. (Reporting by Tala ⁠Ramadan, Editing ​by Bernadette Baum, Philippa Fletcher)