KUWAIT: Kuwaiti has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the heinous attacks launched by Iran and its proxies, including factions, militias, and armed groups loyal to it. The attacks, carried out via drones on Thursday evening, targeted several vital facilities in Kuwait in what the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs described as a flagrant violation of the state's sovereignty and airspace.

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed that these actions represent a blatant breach of international law, international humanitarian law, and the United Nations Charter. It emphasised that the continuation of such egregious attacks by Iran and its proxies against Kuwait and other regional states undermines recent regional and international efforts that led to the announcement of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The Ministry further underscored the necessity for the international community to compel Iran and its affiliates to immediately and unconditionally cease all hostile acts directed toward the State of Kuwait and other countries in the region, in adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026).

Concluding the statement, the Ministry reaffirmed Kuwait’s unwavering commitment to its inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter. It asserted that Kuwait will take all necessary measures to preserve its sovereignty, security, and national stability.