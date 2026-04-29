US President Donald Trump said Iran had indicated it was in a “state of collapse” and was seeking the urgent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, even as efforts to end the two-month conflict remained deadlocked.

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse’… They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, without clarifying how the message was conveyed.

The comments point to a more fluid — though still unresolved — phase in negotiations, following a series of failed backchannel efforts through regional mediators that have been unable to break key differences.

At the centre of the dispute is Iran’s latest proposal, which calls for an immediate ceasefire, restoration of Gulf shipping, and postponing negotiations over its nuclear programme until after hostilities end. Washington has so far pushed for nuclear issues to be addressed as part of any initial framework, leaving talks stuck over sequencing.

Despite the stalemate, Trump’s remarks suggest communication lines remain open, even as both sides hold firm on core demands.

The diplomatic deadlock comes amid heightened regional tensions triggered by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, followed by waves of Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Gulf leaders, meanwhile, met in Riyadh on Tuesday for the first time since the conflict widened, aiming to coordinate a response to the continuing security and energy risks.