At least seven ships - mainly ​dry ⁠bulk vessels - crossed the ‌Strait of Hormuz in the past ​24 hours, in line with ​muted activity in ​recent days, shipping data showed on Monday, while ⁠talks between Iran and the United States have stalled.

The vessels included ships leaving ​from ‌Iraqi ports ⁠and ⁠one dry bulk vessel from an Iranian ​port, according ‌to ship tracking data ⁠from Kpler and separate satellite analysis from data analytics specialists SynMax.

Shipping traffic passing through the crucial waterway at the entrance to the Gulf during an ‌uneasy ceasefire between Washington and Tehran represents ⁠a fraction of ​the average 140 daily passages before the Iran war ​began ‌on February 28.

(Reporting ⁠by Jonathan ​Saul Editing by David Goodman )