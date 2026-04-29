JEDDAH: The GCC Consultative Summit of Their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders and heads of delegations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States, concluded today in Jeddah.

In a statement, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said that the leaders of the GCC States expressed their categorical rejection of the illegal Iranian measures to close the Strait of Hormuz, obstruct navigation, and threaten its security, as well as any actions that could negatively affect navigation therein, including the imposition of fees under any circumstances or pretext for the passage of ships. They stressed the need to restore the security and freedom of navigation and to return conditions in the Strait to what they were prior to 28 February 2026.

The summit discussed the current regional developments, particularly those related to escalation in the region, and the egregious Iranian attacks on GCC countries and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as well as ways to establish a diplomatic path that would end the crisis and pave the way for agreements and understandings that address the concerns of GCC nations and enhance security and stability in the long term.

They commended the ability demonstrated by GCC nations in dealing with the challenges they faced as a result of this crisis.

Albudaiwi added that the Gulf leaders expressed their strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting GCC states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which affected civilian facilities and infrastructure and resulted in loss of life and property, constituting a serious violation of the sovereignty of GCC states, the Charter of the United Nations, international law, and the principles of good neighbourliness.

These treacherous Iranian attacks have also led to a sharp loss of confidence by GCC states in Iran, which requires Iran to take the initiative to make serious efforts to rebuild trust.