KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Education has announced its full readiness to implement the Cabinet’s decision to resume in-person classes for secondary school students in Grades 10, 11, and 12, beginning Sunday, May 3, 2026. The move also предусматривает the return of teaching and administrative staff, marking a significant step toward restoring normal classroom operations.

In a statement, the ministry said the return will be executed through a comprehensive and carefully structured plan aimed at ensuring both safety and continuity in the educational process. Detailed organizational and administrative guidelines will be released shortly, outlining procedures for managing the transition while maintaining efficiency and stability.

Officials noted that the plan incorporates lessons learned from the period of distance learning, with tailored strategies for various education systems, including public, private, religious, and special education. The ministry stressed the importance of balancing the rights and responsibilities of both students and educators during this transitional phase.

The decision follows extensive field and technical preparations, including equipping schools and ensuring that both teaching and administrative staff are fully prepared for the resumption of in-person learning. The ministry reaffirmed that student welfare and academic progress remain top priorities, with a focus on providing a stable and supportive learning environment.

Authorities also urged students, parents, and school staff to rely exclusively on official sources for updates and instructions, cautioning against misinformation and rumors that could disrupt the educational process.

Concluding its statement, the ministry said it is aligning study plans with the transitional phase by enhancing assessment methods, introducing academic support programs, and strengthening technical and administrative readiness across schools to ensure a smooth and effective return to classrooms.

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