KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Education announced a series of measures to ensure the continuity of schooling while safeguarding students and staff amid ongoing regional tensions.

Speaking at a media briefing, Arwa Al-Ayyar said the Ministry has adopted a flexible system centered on distance learning to maintain uninterrupted education across all levels. School administrations and staff are also operating remotely to support academic and supervisory functions.

Under directives from Education Minister Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabai, the Ministry has begun delivering second-semester textbooks directly to students’ homes nationwide—marking the first time such a step has been implemented to ensure access to learning materials without disruption.

The Ministry also announced that teacher training programs will be conducted remotely from March 29 to April 9, while short quizzes have been postponed until further notice. Authorities are additionally studying contingency plans for final exams to ensure student safety and fairness in assessment if current conditions persist.

Officials said the measures aim to balance safety with educational continuity, praising the cooperation of parents and educators in sustaining the learning process during this period.

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