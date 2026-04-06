The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced that in the early hours of Sunday, April 5, 2026, the oil sector complex located in Shuwaikh - housing both KPC and the Ministry of Oil-was targeted by unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), resulting in a fire at the site.

In a statement to KUNA, the KPC stated that emergency response and firefighting teams immediately initiated efforts to contain and manage the fire.

KPC also confirmed that the building was fully evacuated in accordance with approved precautionary procedures, and, thankfully, no injuries have been repoped to date.

KPC added that oil sector leadership is closely monitoring the assessment of damages resulting from the incident, in coordination with the relevant authorities, while taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of personnel and secure the site.

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