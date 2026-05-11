CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit strongly condemned on Sunday the blatant attacks targeting the State of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and the territorial waters of the State of Qatar, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law.

In a statement, Aboul Gheit affirmed full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain in confronting sabotage plots targeting its security and stability, following the announcement by Bahraini authorities of the arrest of 41 individuals linked to foreign entities who allegedly attempted to undermine the kingdom’s security.

He expressed his absolute rejection of what he described as this unjustified escalation, warning that it could undermine diplomatic mediation efforts aimed at ending the war peacefully.

Aboul Gheit also warned that persistence in such aggressive actions could push the region towards further chaos, affirming the Arab League’s full solidarity with the affected Gulf states in the measures they are taking to protect their security and safeguard their sovereignty over their territories and waters.