DUBAI: Qatar's prime ​minister ⁠told Iran's foreign minister ‌that using the Strait ​of Hormuz as "a pressure ​tool" would only ​deepen the crisis in the ⁠Gulf, the Qatari foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Prime Minister ​Mohammed ‌bin Abdulrahman al-Thani ⁠also ⁠told Iran's Abbas Araqchi in ​a ‌phone call ⁠that all parties in the conflict should respond to mediation efforts to end the war.

Al-Thani is also Qatar's ‌foreign minister. The ministry ⁠did not say when ​the call took place.

(Reporting by ​Nayera ‌Abdallah and ⁠Eman Abouhassira Editing ​by Gareth Jones)