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DUBAI: Qatar's prime minister told Iran's foreign minister that using the Strait of Hormuz as "a pressure tool" would only deepen the crisis in the Gulf, the Qatari foreign ministry said on Sunday.
Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also told Iran's Abbas Araqchi in a phone call that all parties in the conflict should respond to mediation efforts to end the war.
Al-Thani is also Qatar's foreign minister. The ministry did not say when the call took place.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Eman Abouhassira Editing by Gareth Jones)