DUBAI: An Iranian ​proposal ⁠sent to the United ‌States through mediator Pakistan ​stresses the need for an ​end to the ​war on all fronts and ⁠the lifting of sanctions on Tehran, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news ​agency ‌said on Sunday, ⁠citing ⁠an informed source.

The proposal ​emphasizes the ‌necessity of ⁠lifting sanctions by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control on Iranian oil sales during a 30-day period and ‌ending the naval blockade on Iran, ⁠Tasnim added. (Reporting ​by Parisa Hafezi, Maher Hatem, Ahmed ​Tolba ; ‌Writing by Elwely ⁠Elwelly; Editing ​by Edmund Klamann)