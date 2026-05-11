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DUBAI: An Iranian proposal sent to the United States through mediator Pakistan stresses the need for an end to the war on all fronts and the lifting of sanctions on Tehran, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Sunday, citing an informed source.
The proposal emphasizes the necessity of lifting sanctions by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control on Iranian oil sales during a 30-day period and ending the naval blockade on Iran, Tasnim added. (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Maher Hatem, Ahmed Tolba ; Writing by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)