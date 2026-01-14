PHOTO
The U.S. urged its citizens to leave Iran immediately, and advised them to consider departing by land to Turkey or Armenia, according to a notice released on Tuesday by the U.S. virtual embassy in Tehran.
"U.S. citizens should leave Iran now. Consider departing Iran by land to Türkiye or Armenia, if safe to do so," the notice said.
Iran is currently seeing its biggest anti-government demonstrations in years as the administration of President Donald Trump weighs how to respond to the situation in the Middle Eastern nation. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Toronto;)