DUBAI: Differences over ​Iran's nuclear ⁠programme still ‌remain, a senior ​Iranian source told Reuters on ​Monday, as Iran ​and the United States ⁠try to reach a lasting peace with the ​two-week ‌ceasefire ending ⁠soon.

The ⁠senior Iranian source said ​that ‌Tehran's "defenSive capabilities", including ⁠its missile programme, are not open to negotiation with the United States.

"Continuation of the U.S. blockade ‌on the Strait of ⁠Hormuz undermines the ​peace talks," the source sad. (Writing ​by ‌Parisa Hafezi; ⁠Editing ​by Toby Chopra)