PHOTO
DUBAI: Differences over Iran's nuclear programme still remain, a senior Iranian source told Reuters on Monday, as Iran and the United States try to reach a lasting peace with the two-week ceasefire ending soon.
The senior Iranian source said that Tehran's "defenSive capabilities", including its missile programme, are not open to negotiation with the United States.
"Continuation of the U.S. blockade on the Strait of Hormuz undermines the peace talks," the source sad. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)