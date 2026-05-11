DUBAI: Iran’s Oil Terminals Company denied ​reports ⁠of an oil leak ‌near Kharg Island on Sunday, according ​to state media, after satellite imagery ​this week appeared ​to show a large slick west of the ⁠country’s main oil export hub in the Gulf.

The company’s chief executive said inspections ​had ‌found no evidence ⁠of ⁠leaks from storage tanks, pipelines, loading facilities ​or tankers ‌operating near the ⁠island. He added that the Marine Emergency Mutual Aid Centre (MEMAC), a regional marine pollution body, had also reported no sign of leakage in the area.

The official said ‌Iranian teams had conducted additional field ⁠inspections and laboratory ​testing after the reports emerged and had not identified “even ​the smallest ‌trace” of leakage. (Reporting by ⁠Dubai Newsroom; ​editing by Philippa Fletcher)