Burundi has signed a deal with leading US miners KoBold Metals and Life Zone Metals for exploration for minerals essential to the American energy transition.

KoBold, which already mines lithium, coltan, rare earths, tin, manganese, and gold in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, is looking for possible exploitation of lithium, cobalt, copper, and other metals.

KoBold, a company linked to US billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates said it plans to digitise Burundi's geological data by July.“We are pleased to help digitise Burundi's geological data and make it immediately available to the public to stimulate discovery and economic development,” the company said in a statement.

The ceremony took place in Washington, DC, with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Sarah Troutman presiding.

The deal was signed by Burundi's Minister of Mineral Resources, Energy, Industry, Trade and Tourism Hassan Kibeya and the American mining companies Life Zone Metals CEO Chris Showalter and KoBold Metals officials.

Burundi considers the signed memorandum to be an important step towards strengthening cooperation with the American mining sector.

The deal covers three years with the possibility of renewal. KoBold will provide experts to analyse large geoscientific databases and identify new mineral deposits using advanced technology and artificial intelligence. Mining investments could follow this research.

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