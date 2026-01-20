MUSCAT - The Ministry of Energy and Minerals organised the Oman–Canada Mining Business Forum at the Kempinski Hotel Muscat, as part of a two-day programme that combined forum sessions with a field visit for the Canadian delegation. The forum aimed to strengthen cooperation and partnerships between the Sultanate of Oman and Canada; and to showcase promising investment opportunities in the mining sector.

The forum was attended by Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals; and Jean-Philippe Linteau, Ambassador of Canada to the Sultanate of Oman, along with senior officials from relevant government entities, including representatives of the Oman Investment Authority, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the Ministry of Economy and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event was also attended by a high-level Canadian delegation representing economic sectors related to the mining industry, in addition to representatives of concession holders and mining companies operating in the Sultanate of Oman, as well as experts specialising in mining, downstream industries and sustainability.

Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, affirmed that the forum serves as a vital platform for strengthening bilateral partnerships between Oman and Canada in the mining sector. He added that it supports the development of long-term strategic partnerships, while empowering the private sector and facilitating the transfer of knowledge, technologies and expertise between the two countries.

Saud al Mahrouqi, the Director General of Minerals, noted that the forum reflects the Ministry of Energy and Minerals’ commitment to attracting high-quality investments and maximising the added value of mineral resources. He explained that the event serves as a platform to strengthen long-term cooperation with Canadian mining institutions, link strategic visions with practical investment opportunities and enhance the sector’s role in supporting the national economy.

Activities on the second day included a field visit by the Canadian delegation to the copper quarry and processing plant operated by Al Hadeetha Resources Company in the Al Washihi area. During the visit, participants were briefed on operational processes and production-related value chains, providing them with practical insight into the investment potential and collaboration opportunities within Oman’s mining sector.

