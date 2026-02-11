Arab Finance: Ismailia Misr Poultry reported a 21.50% year-on-year (YoY) surge in 2025 consolidated profits after tax, registering EGP 45.641 million, compared to EGP 37.564 million, as per the income statements.

Leasing revenues were unchanged at EGP 56.500 million during the January-December 2025 period as compared to 2024.

Meanwhile, standalone net profits after tax rose to EGP 45.641 million from EGP 37.580 million.

Non-consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.51 last year, compared to EGP 0.42 in 2024.