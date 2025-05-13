Arab Finance: Egyptians for Housing and Development Company’s (EHDR) net profits after tax rose by 121.6% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 to EGP 22.475 million, versus EGP 10.143 million, a disclosure revealed on May 12th.

Operating revenues surged to EGP 54.616 million in the three months to March from EGP 44.589 million over the same period last year.

Egyptians for Housing operates in the real estate development and investment sector, with the focus on the businesses of buying, purchasing, dividing, and selling lands, and establishing buildings and facilities.

The company’s business also includes setting up urban expansion projects, residential and commercial complexes, and new township projects.