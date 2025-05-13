Arab Finance: Al Baraka Bank Egypt recorded a 72.36% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profits attributable to the bank for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, logging EGP 953.712 million, versus EGP 553.295 million, a statement showed.

Net interest income stood at EGP 1.811 billion in Q1 2025, up from EGP 1.339 billion in the same period last year.

The lender’s standalone net profits after tax stood at EGP 958.947 million in Q1 2025, compared to EGP 555.019 million in Q1 2024.

Established in 1980, Al Baraka Bank offers retail, corporate, treasury, and investment banking services that are applied in accordance with the principles of Islamic Sharia. It contributes to the finance of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).