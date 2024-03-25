Thirty irregular migration attempts were foiled by the coast guard units of the centre.

614 migrants two of whom were Tunisians and the others of sub-Saharan origin were rescued and two bodies were fished out.

The national coast guard units in Sfax and the rapid intervention division arrested 22 wanted persons, including organisers and intermediaries of irregular migration operations, the national guard general directorate said in a press release on Sunday.

