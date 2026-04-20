RIYADH: Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), stated that the council seeks stability and security through policies focused on development and prosperity rather than conflict, emphasising strengthened mutual trust with regional and international partners that has made the GCC a reliable partner.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Albudaiwi made this statement during his participation in a session titled "The Middle East Beyond Zero-Sum Politics" on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Republic of Türkiye.

Albudaiwi said Iranian attacks on GCC states have seriously affected regional security and stability, but have not changed the council’s focus on development and stability. He noted that GCC states sought to prevent war but were confronted with what he described as unjustified and illegal attacks.

He said the GCC has played a proactive role in regional issues, led by support for the Palestinian cause and efforts toward a two-state solution, along with humanitarian and political initiatives, reflecting its belief that regional and international stability is a shared responsibility.