RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense has launched a new service on the national Tawakkalna application allowing citizens and residents to report suspicious aerial sightings, including drones and missiles.

The ministry said the service enables users across the Kingdom to report any unusual aerial activity to ensure rapid delivery of information and support swift response to protect the country and its vital assets.

Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, said the service strengthens cooperation between citizens, residents and the national defense system.

“This service enhances the genuine partnership between citizens, residents and the defense system, recognizing their important role in defending the nation,” Al-Malki said.

He added that the Saudi Armed Forces possess advanced capabilities to confront any aerial attacks targeting the Kingdom.

However, the new service allows citizens and residents to report any potential threats and represents a major step in using advanced technology to involve the public in detecting security risks, he said.

Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman also commented on the launch of the service in a post on the social media platform X.

“Citizens are partners in defending the nation through their awareness and vigilance against anything that may target their homeland,” he said.

He urged citizens and residents to report any sightings of missiles or drones through the Tawakkalna application.

In recent days, Saudi air defense systems have intercepted dozens of Iranian drones and several hostile ballistic missiles that attempted to target the Kingdom.

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