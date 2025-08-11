AMMAN — The Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) on Sunday renewed its partnership with Tkiyet Um Ali (TUA), marking the 9th year in a row of a “successful” collaboration.

This partnership amplifies the distribution of food parcels to beneficiaries according to an ACT statement.

Chief Executive Officer of ACT Harald Nijhof and TUA Director General Samer Balkar signed the agreement.

Nijhof said: "Our long-standing partnership with Tkiyet Um Ali is a source of immense pride for us at ACT."

He added: "We believe deeply in their vital mission of bringing sustainable food aid to Jordanian families, and this collaboration is a cornerstone of our commitment to actively supporting the local community. It's a testament to what can be achieved through consistent, values-driven partnership."

Balkar expressed his appreciation for the continued collaboration, saying: "Our partnership with Aqaba Container Terminal is built on shared values of responsibility, sustainability and compassion."

"For nine years, ACT has stood by Tkiyet Um Ali in our mission to fight hunger and support the most vulnerable families across Jordan. This continued collaboration reflects the true spirit of corporate citizenship, and we are proud to work hand-in-hand to create lasting impact," he added.

The ACT has established partnerships with several NGOs and community-based organisations in Jordan, including the TUA, King Hussein Cancer Foundation, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) and Helping Hands.

The ACT is committed to broadening its impact by expanding support to more beneficiaries across three key areas: education, environment, and well-being. This strategic direction underpins its strategy and reflects its deep-seated belief in making a tangible difference to shape a better tomorrow, the statement added.

TUA is the first initiative of its kind in the Arab world, working to eradicate hunger through sustainable food aid. It provides monthly food parcels to the most vulnerable families across the Kingdom, ensuring long-term support rooted in dignity and social solidarity, according to the statement.

