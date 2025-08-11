AMMAN – The Central Bank of Jordan’s (CBJ) foreign reserves grew by 5 per cent by the end of July, compared with the close of 2024, marking an increase of approximately JD2.936 billion over the same seven-month period last year.

According to official figures, the value of foreign reserves reached around $22.077 billion (JD15.653 billion) by the end of July, up from $21.015 billion (JD14.9 billion) recorded at the end of 2024.

The bank’s gold reserves also saw a significant rise, reaching an estimated JD5.453 billion, an increase of 28 per cent from JD4.257 billion at the end of last year. Year-on-year, the rise stands at nearly 33 per cent compared with July 2024.

Data also shows an increase in the number of gold ounces held by the CBJ, climbing to more than 2.332 million ounces, up from approximately 2.304 million ounces at the end of 2024.

In July of last year, gold holdings stood at around 2.391 million ounces, according to data.

Foreign reserves are currently sufficient to cover the Kingdom’s imports of goods and services for approximately 8.4 months as of the end of July 2025. This compares with 8.2 months at the end of last year, and 7.7 months in July 2024.

