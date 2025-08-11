AMMAN — Jordan will host a meeting on Tuesday on the situation in Syria and the reconstruction efforts, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The meeting will be attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani and US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Bark.

The Jordanian-Syrian-US meeting "will discuss the situation in Syria and ways to support the process of rebuilding Syria on foundations that guarantee its security, stability and sovereignty", the statement said.

The gathering on Tuesday follows talks held in Amman on July 19, 2025, which focused on consolidating the ceasefire in Syria’s southern province of Sweida and resolving the crisis there.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi will also hold bilateral discussions with Shibani and Bark on the sidelines of the meeting, the statement said.

